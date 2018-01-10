Kansas budget director says funding increases can be paid for with existing revenues; doubts expressed

— Gov. Sam Brownback's budget director said the state should be able to pay for the proposed five-year, $600 million increase in school funding, plus a few other enhancements in the state budget, all within existing resources, an assertion that many state lawmakers have said they believe is unlikely.

But the governor's plan spells out only how to fund his proposals through mid-2019, by which time a different administration will be in office. The budget plan does not outline a sustainable funding stream beyond that.

Budget Director Shawn Sullivan told reporters Wednesday morning that a growing national economy, plus revenues from an income tax increase that lawmakers passed last year over Brownback's veto, will make that possible.

"Currently, the sales tax is growing by 3.6 percent. The last several years, it’s been flat," Sullivan said. "The corporate tax is growing 25 percent. In previous years it’s been negative."

"The second thing is, yes, a $591 million income tax bill was passed last session, so that certainly plays into all this as well," he said.

In his State of the State address Tuesday evening, Brownback called for phasing in a $600 million annual increase in K-12 education spending over the next five years, hoping to satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court, which has declared current levels of funding inadequate.

That figure, however, includes the $87.8 million in additional per-pupil "foundation" aid that lawmakers approved as part of a school funding bill enacted last year, a bill that Brownback criticized, although he did sign it into law.

His plan calls for adding another $107 million on top of that for the next fiscal year, plus another $6 million to fix some equity issues that the Supreme Court took issue with, bringing the total increase for the next fiscal year to $200.8 million.

He then calls for adding another $100 million in foundation aid over each of the next four years.

To accomplish that, however, Brownback is rejecting funding requests in other areas of state government, including full restoration of the 4 percent cuts to Regents universities that Brownback ordered in 2016 to balance the budget in the face of continuing revenue shortfalls at that time.

Those cuts were partially restored in the budget bill lawmakers passed last year, but the University of Kansas was still hoping for restoration of a remaining $7.7 million in state funding that has not been restored.

Brownback also rejected a request by the judicial branch for funds to increase salaries for judges and other court personnel, who are currently paid much less than their peers in other states.

In addition, Brownback's proposal makes no changes to the budget enacted last year in terms of delaying payments into the state pension fund and sweeping sales tax revenue out of the state highway fund.

The governor's budget does call for funding pay increases for correctional officers. And it calls for giving pay raises to executive branch employees who were left out of the pay plan that lawmakers approved last year. Regents employees, however, would not be included in that proposal.

Last year, lawmakers approved a complicated formula for distributing pay raises. Those who have been on the job more than five years and had not had a raise since at least 2012 were to get a 5 percent raise, while those who have been on the job less than five years would get a 2.5 percent raise, regardless of whether they've had a raise in that time.

That meant people who had been on the job five years or more and had received some kind of pay raise during that time got no pay raise at all.

Sullivan is scheduled to brief the House and Senate budget committees on the governor's proposals later in the morning.

