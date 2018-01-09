Today's news

Library offers free yoga weekly through January

Lawrence Public Library, pictured Aug. 20, 2015.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

Lawrence Public Library, pictured Aug. 20, 2015.

By Staff Report

January 9, 2018

Advertisement

The Lawrence Public Library is offering free weekly yoga sessions this month to help start the new year right.

“Yoga @ Your Library: The Resolution Sessions” will be held from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 31 in the library auditorium, 707 Vermont St. They are for all ages and skill levels.

“We’ll have weekly yoga sessions taught by our resident yogi, Sarah, to help you ease into the new year with mindful intention,” the event page on the library’s website, lplks.org, says. “... Remember, if you can breathe, you can do yoga.”

More health coverage
See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...