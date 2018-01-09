Library offers free yoga weekly through January

The Lawrence Public Library is offering free weekly yoga sessions this month to help start the new year right.

“Yoga @ Your Library: The Resolution Sessions” will be held from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 31 in the library auditorium, 707 Vermont St. They are for all ages and skill levels.

“We’ll have weekly yoga sessions taught by our resident yogi, Sarah, to help you ease into the new year with mindful intention,” the event page on the library’s website, lplks.org, says. “... Remember, if you can breathe, you can do yoga.”

