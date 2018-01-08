Today's news

Police identify Eudora woman killed in long standoff in Topeka

By Associated Press

January 8, 2018

Advertisement

Topeka — Topeka police have identified a woman who was found dead inside an apartment after a 16-hour standoff with law enforcement officials.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Colleen Stuart said Monday the woman was 33-year-old Tiffany Montalvo, of Eudora.

She and 33-year-old Juan Lucio, of Topeka, died during the standoff. They were found dead Friday after police sent chemicals into the home.

Stuart says a preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Stuart said Monday it will take weeks to complete toxicology reports for Lucio and Montalvo.

No officers were injured during the incident.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...