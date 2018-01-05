KU graduate again nominated for federal judgeship

— President Donald Trump on Friday resubmitted the nomination of Holly Lou Teeter of Lenexa to be a federal district judge for the District of Kansas.

Teeter was among 21 judicial nominations the White House resubmitted Friday, nominations the Senate failed to vote on before adjourning its 2017 session.

Teeter is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Engineering as well as the School of Law, where she graduated first in her class and was a member of the Kansas Law Review.

She is currently an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Before that, she practiced patent law at the Kansas City firm of Shook, Hardy & Bacon and was a Patent Law Clerk at Los Alamos National Security, LLC.



Teeter's nomination hit a road block early in the process when a majority of the American Bar Association's ratings committee rated her as unqualfied. That was because she had only been practicing law for 11 and a half years, a few months shy of the ABA's minimum 12 years of experience to be considered "qualified."

She was helped, though, when a number of federal judges she has worked with, along with a KU law professor, sent letters to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee endorsing her nomination. Her nomination passed out of that committee with only one no vote from Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii.

If confirmed, she would take a seat in the federal courthouse in Topeka formerly held by Judge Kathryn Vratil, who took senior status in 2014.

According to a White House press release, the resubmissions involved judicial seats in Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin, which are states the White House said are suffering from judicial emergencies.

