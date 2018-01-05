Lewd act reported in Lawrence store parking lot

A man was reportedly seen masturbating in the parking lot of a Lawrence department store in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday.

Police said the incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Kohl’s, 3240 Iowa St.

A woman who had her infant child with her reported there was a male subject masturbating outside his vehicle in the parking lot, Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email response to questions from the Journal-World.

The suspect was not arrested at the scene, nor was he in custody the following day, Rhoads said.

However, as of Friday afternoon, police had identified a suspect and sent the case to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, Rhoads said.

