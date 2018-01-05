City accepting proposals for annual downtown sculpture exhibition

The City of Lawrence is accepting proposals and/or artwork for the 30th annual Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition.

The exhibition displays a range of temporary artworks in downtown Lawrence along Massachusetts Street, in the arts district and in other select sites throughout the city.

The exhibition, which is sponsored by the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission, is open to all artists 18 and older. Selected artists will receive a $1,750 honorarium for each selected or commissioned work.

The entry deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 30. More information, the complete call for art, and the online application form can be found on the city's website.

