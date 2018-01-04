Defense in Kansas bomb case wants Trump voters in jury pool

Wichita — Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somali refugees urged a federal judge on Wednesday to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.
But the government countered that granting the request would as a matter of policy "wreak havoc," saying the defense is seeking to pick a jury pool based on ideology while "opening a dangerous door" to similar requests in other cases.
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren took the matter under consideration after a hearing in U.S. District Court in Kansas, saying he would try to rule quickly. The trial begins March 19 in Wichita.
Gavin Wright, Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights for allegedly planning to detonate truck bombs in the meatpacking town of Garden City the day after the November 2016 election. Wright also faces a charge of lying to the FBI.
The three men, who were indicted in October 2016, have pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors have argued the men formed a splinter group of the militia Kansas Security Force that came to be known as "the Crusaders." Wright is quoted in a wiretap transcript as saying he hoped the attack on the Somalis would "wake people up" and inspire others to take similar action against Muslims.
The defense contends the case will require jurors to weigh whether the alleged conduct constitutes a crime or whether it is constitutionally protected speech and assembly and the right to bear arms.
Defense attorneys had argued that court plans to only summon citizens in the more urban counties closest to the federal courthouse in Wichita is a discriminatory practice that excludes rural and conservative jurors. But the judge during the hearing noted several counties surrounding the federal courthouse in Wichita already used to draw potential jurors are rural counties.
Kansas voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2016 election, and Melgren mused during the hearing that he does not see a material difference between picking a jury pool from a group that voted two-thirds for Trump as compared to a group that voted three-fourths for Trump. During the campaign Trump called for a crackdown on immigration and a ban on Muslims entering the country.
But attorney Kari Schmidt, who represents Wright in the case, told the judge there is a difference in the belief systems between people in rural southwest Kansas where the crimes allegedly occurred and people in the other rural counties near Wichita that the judge cited in making his comparison.
"I don't think I can say it's legally recognizable, but factually recognizable," she said.
The government cited legal cases finding that groups of prospective jurors defined by geographical location are not "distinctive" groups for purposes of a constitutional attack on a prospective jury pool. By contrast, women and racial groups are considered distinctive groups for such purposes. Prosecutors contended the defense request would set a "dangerous precedent."
"At its core, it is seeking to stack the deck," Justice Department attorney Risa Berkower said.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
So they think that Trump supporters will let them go? Well, they are probably right. They overlook all the immoral things that Trump does. But, guess what, buddies. You are a US citizen. You will get a jury of US citizens, Trump supporters or not. This is the most disgusting request I have ever seen.
If you decide a criminal case on your political beliefs, you should never be a juror. The question in court is whether or not the people committed the crime and is there enough evidence to prove it. Any other consideration needs to be left outside the door, or the juror needs to recuse themselves.
Of example, the first time I was called to jury duty was for a woman accused killing her abusive husband. This happened just a few years after I had escaped from my abusive husband. If I had been chosen for the pool, I would have explained why I couldn't be objective and why.
Tony Peterson 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
It's something of a non-issue regardless of who they voted for. During jury selection the prosecution and defense have to come to an agreement on who will serve and one side can reject a juror selected by the other if they think there might be a bias in favor of their opposition.
Gary Stussie 9 hours, 21 minutes ago
Dorothy, I agree that we should have objective jurists. Have you seen the latest comments on Mueller's Grand Jury?
"The 20-member grand jury convened by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation of the Trump administration for possible collusion with the Russians appears to be a classic kangaroo court. According to an unnamed witness who testified before the secret panel, "[t]he grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally. Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley[, Calif.]"
The story was reported worldwide in the Daily Mail on January 2 after initially being published earlier the same day in an article by Richard Johnson on Page Six of the New York Post. According to the witness who was interviewed by Johnson, eleven of the 20 jurors are black Americans, and two of the jurors wore "peace" t-shirts. "There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor," the witness said."
The Wall Street Journal is the first of the MSM to call for Robert Mueller to step down. They are certainly not supporters of President Trump and this couldn’t have been easy for them. Let’s hope more do the same.
Robert Mueller was the FBI Director at the time of the alleged racketeering scheme involving the Russians and the Clintons. Mueller knew there was substantial evidence of a bribery/extortion/money laundering scheme by the Russians and would be one of the first witnesses to be called in any investigation of the Clintons and others in the Uranium and Tenex deals. This is an obvious conflict of interests.
I don't know where this is going but it sure stinks! I worked for, and with, the Government since 1965 ... the rules clearly state that even the PERCEPTION of conflict of interest is to be avoided.
Josh Berg 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
Well played Gary. Caught Dorothy with a double standard
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
And what does it mean ", eleven of the 20 jurors are black Americans, and two of the jurors wore "peace" t-shirts. "There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor," the witness said."" 11 out of 20, but there was only 1 white man there? Seriously? Math problems? Sure hope this wasn't an expert witnesses.
Gary Stussie 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
woman jurists
Michael Kort 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
According to an unnamed ( called to be a witness but not proved to be an actual witness ) witness..........and does this witness also deny Trump's brazen " Russia......... are you listening ? " .........remarks ?
Many of us were born at night.........but not last night .
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
This is a grand jury. 11 of the 20 are Black? Why is that a problem? And I know conservatives don't believe in peace, but why do you think that someone who does can't look at the evidence and make a decision. If you are a believer in peace, you usually believe in justice too. And they aren't trying to find anyone guilty, because they are a "grand jury". They are just deciding if there is enough evidence to charge someone. What are you so worried about? If they decide to charge someone, they are still innocent until prove guilty. And that would take the selection of a trail jury. A trail jury can be interrogated by prosecution and defense. You really need to educate yourself about the differences.
http://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-law-basics/difference-between-grand-jury-and-trial-jury.html
Gary Stussie 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
Not even the PERCEPTION of conflict !!!
I'm not worried ... let's see how you respond when a Grand Jury is convened for HRC .... it's coming!
Michael Kort 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
in your dreams ...........or someone has hijacked your Ouija
In your dreams..........or maybe your Ouija Board has been hacked by Russians .?
