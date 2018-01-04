City will temporarily estimate additional water bills because of freezing weather

The city will not be reading some water meters because of cold weather, and will instead be estimating bills for those customers.

In order to protect the meters from freezing, meter routes for customers north of Sixth Street and some west of the University of Kansas campus will be postponed, requiring the city to estimate the water bills. Routes in eastern Lawrence were postponed last week.

After next month’s meter reading cycle, the bills of those customers will be adjusted up or down so that customers ultimately pay for the actual consumption.

If customers have questions about their utility bills, they can call 785-832-7878. For questions about a frozen meter, call 785-832-7800.

