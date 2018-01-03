Brownback names interim KDHE secretary, top medical officer

— Gov. Sam Brownback has appointed a Kansas Department of Health and Environment attorney to serve temporarily as its top administrator.

Brownback's office said Wednesday that the new interim KDHE secretary is Darian Dernovish.

He is the department's chief litigation attorney in federal and state courts. He has been a local and federal prosecutor and worked for the Kansas Highway Patrol.

He is replacing Secretary Susan Mosier, who is resigning Friday. Dernovish will serve as secretary until a more permanent replacement is found.

Brownback's office also announced that he appointed Republican state Rep. Greg Lakin of Wichita to serve as the department's chief medical officer. Lakin is an osteopath and medical director for the Valley Hope Rehabilitation Center.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Lakin plans to resign Monday from the House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.