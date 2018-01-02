Lawrence police: Officers subdue man who tried to pull gun during frisk

Police fought with and subdued a man who they say tried to pull a gun on officers attempting to frisk him early on New Year’s Day in Lawrence.
The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street, where police were dispatched to a disturbance involving weapons with reported sounds of gunshots and yelling, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email on Tuesday.
A man inside the apartment would not comply with officers’ commands, and a struggle ensued when officers tried to frisk him, Smith said.
“During the ensuing struggle with officers the suspect attempted to retrieve a firearm from his person,” Smith said. “Officers fought the suspect and tackled him through a sliding glass window.”
Officers were able to handcuff the man and seized a handgun from him, Smith said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana, Smith said. Smith said neither suspect nor officers were injured.
According to corresponding jail records, the suspect is a 31-year-old man who lives in the block where the incident occurred.
As of Tuesday afternoon, charges against the man had not been filed.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
We aren't anywhere near there, but we heard a shot, that didn't have that exploding kind of sound that fireworks have, right after midnight on New Year's Eve. I wonder if that's what this jerk was doing. Hopefully he'll never be able to legally own a gun again. Anyone who gets busted shooting a gun in the air during a "celebration", should lose their right to own a gun. Real life evidence of an irresponsible gun owner. But then I guess we can't violate the rights of irresponsible people can we? The NRA would get mad. Don't want to get the NRA mad; they'll come for you.
Brock Masters 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
I’m the NRA and how many times have I posted about jailing and taking gun ownership rights away from those who commit crimes with firearms? And I’m not the only one on here who advocates for enforcement of gun laws, but you had to spew a lie right after making a good point.
You and Trump have much in common when it comes to twisting the truth.
Jim Phillips 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Well, Dorothy, I started off agreeing with you until you went into yet another hysterical anti-NRA nonsensical rant! So, let me correct you. First, the NRA will be the first to tell you that they do not condone firing weapons into the air and doing so is a violation of city ordinances and/or state statues, and is definirely not responsible gun ownership. Second, the fact that he had marijuana could, depending on how much pot he had in his possession at the time, get him charged with a federal gun/drug charge. I saw nothing in this news blip that would indicate he had enough pot to warrant federal charges, but it can happen.This means, upon conviction, he cannot own firearms. Third, the NRA doesn't "come after" anyone. The NRA will campaign against anti-gun politicians. The NRA will offer firearms safety classes to educate and train any hysterical, anti-gun leftist who is willing to listen long enough to attend. The NRA will offer Eddie the Eagle firearms safety classes to school age children that teaches them to never touch guns without adult supervision and approval, and if they should find one lying somewhere, to go tell an adult. The NRA will train military, law enforcement, and civilian firearms instructors in all disciplines of firearms training. Finally, the NRA will lead the fight to keep guns out of the hands of violent offenders, such as the SCOTUS ruling that convicted felons are not required to register their firearms as it would violate their 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination since they are not allowed to own firearms. See Haynes v. U.S (1968). If you have any other concerns about the NRA, just remain calm and take a National RIfle Association endorsed class.
