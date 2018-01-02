Lawrence police: Officers subdue man who tried to pull gun during frisk

Police fought with and subdued a man who they say tried to pull a gun on officers attempting to frisk him early on New Year’s Day in Lawrence.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street, where police were dispatched to a disturbance involving weapons with reported sounds of gunshots and yelling, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email on Tuesday.

A man inside the apartment would not comply with officers’ commands, and a struggle ensued when officers tried to frisk him, Smith said.

“During the ensuing struggle with officers the suspect attempted to retrieve a firearm from his person,” Smith said. “Officers fought the suspect and tackled him through a sliding glass window.”

Officers were able to handcuff the man and seized a handgun from him, Smith said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana, Smith said. Smith said neither suspect nor officers were injured.

According to corresponding jail records, the suspect is a 31-year-old man who lives in the block where the incident occurred.

As of Tuesday afternoon, charges against the man had not been filed.

