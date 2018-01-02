Larry Winn Jr., former Kansas congressman, dies at 98

Prairie Village — Former U.S. Rep. Larry Winn Jr., who represented a suburban Kansas City congressional district from 1967 to 1985, has died.

Winn's son, Larry Winn III, told The Kansas City Star his father died on New Year's Eve. He was 98. Winn died at a senior living facility in Prairie Village after being hospitalized the previous week.

Winn, a Republican, represented the 3rd Congressional District, a seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Yoder issued a statement Tuesday praising Winn for his service to the country, Kansas and Johnson County.

Winn is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His wife, Joan Elliott, died in 2015 after 73 years of marriage. A son, Robert, died in 1983.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City.

