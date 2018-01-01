Police investigating homicide in KC

Kansas City, Kan. (ap) — Kansas City police say officers have found the body of an apparent homicide victim.

The Kansas City (Mo.) Star reports that officers responding to a report of shooting around 1:20 a.m. Monday found the body of a Hispanic man in his 20s.

His name and other information about the crime have not been released. No arrests have been reported.

