Today's news

Police investigating homicide in KC

By Associated Press

January 1, 2018

Advertisement

Kansas City, Kan. (ap) — Kansas City police say officers have found the body of an apparent homicide victim.

The Kansas City (Mo.) Star reports that officers responding to a report of shooting around 1:20 a.m. Monday found the body of a Hispanic man in his 20s.

His name and other information about the crime have not been released. No arrests have been reported.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...