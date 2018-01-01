Latest Douglas County court filings for Jan. 1, 2018

Marriages

Alexander D. Baird, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., and Callie Brabender, 23, Indianapolis, Ind.

Jordan Matthew Erwin, 27, Lawrence, and Kara Margaret Cavalli, 24, Lawrence.

Raul Silva, 25, Eudora, and Samantha Wilkerson, 25, Eudora.

Harley Muntz, 24, Lawrence, and Johnny Surrette II, 22, Lawrence.

Stephan Vincent Leddy, 25, Lawrence, and Kelsie Lynn Vaughn, 26, Lawrence.

Michael Lee Beckstrand, 35, Lawrence, and Kelsey Elizabeth Rheineck, 28, Lawrence.

Victoria Ann Hartman, 67, Lawrence, and Robert Lynn Baker, 77, Lawrence.

Divorces

Elizabeth D. Howig, 37, McLouth, and Maxwell Dean Howig, 31, Lawrence.

Timothy George Reed, 29, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Kellner, 26, Lawrence.

Michael Allen Farwell, 59, Lawrence, and Glenda D. Easum, 63, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Larry Fisk McGlinn and Shirley Ann McGlinn, 1926 Clare Road, Lawrence.

Justice VanMeter, 31 Browning Court, Eudora.

William Robert McGuffin and Sherri Lee Hatch-McGuffin, 1105 Somerset Court, Lawrence.

David Matthew Albertson and Cynthia Patricia Albertson, 1442 Redwood Drive, Eudora.

Serenity Walters, 179 Comfort Court, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Jan. 11

Saundra Scott, 1901 Barker Ave., Lawrence. Judgment: $134,487.

Jan. 18

Bret Coleman, 324 North 250 Road, Lecompton. Judgment: $197,180.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.