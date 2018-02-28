Steaks and dynamite: Eudora man gets probation in illegal fireworks case

A man who was accused of making and selling illegal fireworks in Eudora has been sentenced to probation in the case.

Dylan T. Curry, 26, of Eudora, must spend 18 months on probation, Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny ruled Wednesday. His underlying sentence, should he fail to complete the probation, is 10 months in prison, she said.

Curry was charged in April 2017 with two counts of criminal use of explosives and one count of possession of methamphetamine, all felonies, for crimes that allegedly occurred in 2015.

He later pleaded no contest to and was convicted of one count of attempted criminal use of explosives, a felony.

Eudora police had suspected that Curry had been selling illegal fireworks out of his basement for a couple of years, according to an affidavit to get a search warrant for the home. According to the affidavit:

On July 2, 2015, Eudora police were called to a report of solicitors selling steaks and dynamite sticks out of the back of a van.

Police found the suspect van later that day at Curry’s home, and retrieved about 40 “quarter sticks” and two “half sticks” of dynamite from a deep freeze in the back of the van.

A man with Curry said he worked for a Kansas City area meat business and had driven the van with the company's name on it to Eudora to sell steaks. The man said a “client” had given him the dynamite.

Curry at that time denied he was attempting to sell or buy the illegal fireworks.

On July 4, 2015, Eudora police responded to a medical emergency and found an unconscious man in a car — passed out from meth use, later court documents said — with several illegal fireworks inside. Police interviewed that man after he came to, and he told them that Curry was making and selling the fireworks.

Curry’s probation terms include getting substance abuse and mental health evaluations and following recommendations from those, Pokorny said.

Curry told the judge that he would abide by the terms to get the sentence done and that, in particular, he needed help with his addiction to drugs.

“I just really need some help getting off of them,” he said. “I don’t think I’m a bad person. I just have a drug problem.”

