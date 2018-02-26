Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 26, 2018

The Douglas County Courthouse.

By Staff Report

February 26, 2018

Marriages

Patricia J. Moore, 49, Lawrence, and David G. Graham, 51 Lawrence.

Jacob Paul Pfannenstiel, 27, Lawrence, and Jessie Mikaela Davidson, 27, Lawrence.

Dominick Panzy, 25, Lawrence, and Kiedelle Benson, 28, Lawrence.

Titus M. Gitari, 26, Lawrence, and Sophia C. Mguli, 24, Lawrence.

Farai Ivan Rusinga, 34, Lawrence, and Nichole Maggie Carmen, 35, Lawrence.

Russell D. Whitney, 26, Lawrence, and Alexis B. Coutts, 26 Lawrence.

Divorces

Neil Bryan Goss, 30, Kansas City, Mo., and Monica Goss, 28, Lawrence.

Daryl Harold Schriefer, 26, Houston, Texas, and Meghan Brianne Schriefer, 25, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Nathaniel Lee Stannard-Schenk, 1401 Chelsea Place, Apt. 107, Lawrence.

Robin Ann Lehman, 2237 Rodeo Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

