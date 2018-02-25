Colyer, Kobach jockey to become new face of Kansas GOP

Wichita — The fight to become the next face of the Republican Party in Kansas is heating up following the departure of Gov. Sam Brownback.
The Kansas City Star reports that Secretary of State Kris Kobach has long been seen as the GOP front-runner. But the man he wants to replace, Gov. Jeff Colyer, is trying to change that and is making strides on the fundraising front.
Campaign finance reports from 2017 showed that Colyer had far outraised Kobach, even after Donald Trump Jr. held an event for Kobach's campaign. Others seeking to become the party's torch-bearer include previous nominee Jim Barnett, former state lawmaker Mark Hutton and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.
Bob Beatty, a political scientist at Washburn University, citing a recent poll, said there is no face of the party at the moment.
"Those two are battling it out," he said of Kobach and Colyer.
The battle is being waged at venues such as the Kansas GOP convention in Wichita, where Kobach and Colyer mingled last weekend with the party faithful in separate reception rooms. Colyer's room was full and stayed the busiest on the floor for most of the night. Kobach was next door, with fewer people, less fanfare.
"We've got one candidate out there that's No. 1 because of his positions, his stance, and I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm just saying that it's so hard line that it has taken that edge, that softness away from him," says Chiquita Coggs, a Republican who works as the executive director for the Kansas Board of Cosmetology and was embraced warmly by Colyer during the convention.
"But Gov. Colyer now is different," she says. "And it does show. That humility. That willingness to listen. That willingness to find out what it is that will actually make something work."
But to Chuck Brodie, a 70-year-old Republican from Wichita, Kobach's a leader. If there's a fire, Brodie says, Kobach will charge to put it out. But Brodie sees Colyer as the kind of guy who'd form a committee to figure out a way to silence the flames.
"I'm a lot less worried about Kobach, whether he needs big crowds or more money," Brodie says. "Because the others don't have name recognition. And it doesn't matter how big their crowds are. And it doesn't matter how much money they raise. When you go into the voting booth, you're going to know who Kobach is and what he represents. You already do."
Comments
Ken Schmidt 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
...OOORRRRR we can require that our lawmakers, no matter the party affiliation, focus on making laws which are central to the full populace and keep governing and religion separate as our forefathers and constitution have set forth. Chuck Brodie, I think we have seen enough of specific politicians charging in without giving thought to others. Let's get things done while thinking of the entire populace and not special interests. I don't see the problem with forming a committee to figure things out as long as all views are represented and the goal is a general consensus on a timeline. This nation was founded upon checks and balances. Politicians need to quit making moves to remove them.
Steve Jacob 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
How can you make laws everyone agrees with? Heck, thanks to the independent candidate I don't think anyone get half the vote in November.
Cille King 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
Even in 2014's three-way race for governor; Brownback 49%, Davis 46.1%, Umber 4%. Only 49.7% of registered voters, voted, and over 13,000 of them didn't vote for governor. And we have about 1/2 million eligible voters in Kansas that are not registered.
Will 2018 have a better turnout?
