Colyer approves Eisenhower statue for Kansas Statehouse grounds

Abilene — The first bill that Gov. Jeff Colyer signed into law will add a statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower to the Statehouse grounds.

The Salina Journal reports that Colyer signed the bill Wednesday at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, where the 34th president was raised. The 7-foot-tall bronze statue, a replica of one designed by the late Lawrence artist Jim Brothers, will depict the Supreme Allied Commander speaking to a group of U.S. soldiers preparing to parachute into Normandy in June 1944.

Kansas Department of Administration spokesman John Milburn says donors already have contributed most of the $140,000 cost. He says some money is still needed to cover the cost of the pedestal. Anyone wishing to contribute should contact the Kansas Historical Society.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.