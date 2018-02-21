Weather-related closings, cancellations and delays for Feb. 21 and 22

Another round of winter weather is expected to hit the Lawrence and Douglas County area Wednesday evening into Thursday.
Look for the Journal-World to update its list of area closings as more information becomes available. If your organization has a closing, cancellation or delay to announce, please send it to closings@ljworld.com.
• Trinity Lutheran evening worship service canceled for Wednesday.
• Lawrence High sub-varsity basketball games canceled for Wednesday.
• Haskell Indian Nations University classes delayed Thursday until 11:15 a.m.
• Haskell Indian Nations University non-essential employees approved for 2-hour late arrival on Thursday.
• Lawrence Police Department "Coffee with a Cop" event canceled for Thursday.
• Douglas County District Court closed until 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Lawrence Memorial Hospital Tai chi, Twist & Shout, and Rhythm & Moves classes at Sports Pavilion Lawrence canceled for Thursday morning.
• University of Kansas presentation “'Keeping Implicit Bias in Mind' with Jerry Kang, Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at UCLA" canceled for Thursday.
• All classes in Oskaloosa USD 341 canceled for Thursday.
