Police subdue man who was allegedly wielding hatchet at Lawrence Memorial Hospital

Lawrence police subdued a man Tuesday who reportedly threatened people with a hatchet at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and yelled for responding officers to “shoot” him.

The incident occurred about 1:20 p.m. at the hospital, 325 Maine St., Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email to media on Wednesday.

The initial report received by police was that a man with an axe was threatening security personnel and other people there, though the weapon was later determined to be a hatchet, Smith said.

When officers arrived, the man was in the parking lot and yelled for officers to “shoot” him, Smith said. Officers gave commands and the man dropped the hatchet, but he then charged at officers, Smith said.

One officer deployed a Taser, but it wasn’t effective because of multiple layers of clothing the man was wearing, Smith said. He said officers were able to physically restrain the man, and he was taken for an evaluation.

