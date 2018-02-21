Kansas bill would ban wheel spinning, tire squealing under normal conditions

TOPEKA — Wheel spinning and tire squealing would be banned under a bill that has won approval in the Kansas House.
The measure passed out of the House with an 82-40 vote Wednesday. The Wichita Eagle reports that the bill would set a $100 fine for violations, and apply to moving and stationary vehicles in normal road conditions.
Kansas law already prohibits "exhibition of speed or acceleration." But the definition of what that means is loose enough that the Kansas Supreme Court last year threw out a conviction for driving under the influence that began with a traffic stop made under the current law.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Quinlan 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Hows this going to work for car parades and bike runs , those evil tire spinners and engine revers.
LJW need to start a column for dumbest law to come out of the legislature per day
Cliff Sperry 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
My what a long list that could be...:)
Tracy Rogers 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Of all the issues the legislature has to deal with, why are they wasting time even talking about tire squealing??
Jeff Dean 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Because "Kansas Supreme Court last year threw out a conviction"
Vicki Smith Hale 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
When the schools are closed this year because the legislature can't seem to address the elephant in the room, our streets will be quiet and free from wheel spinning and tire squealing. That has taken so much worry off my shoulders because I was afraid our legislature wasn't doing anything productive. Really???
Clark Coan 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
I remember when there were lots of jacked up hotrods with loud exhausts in Lawrence. The drivers would often squeal the tires. There are far fewer today but still too many cars and trucks with loud exhausts.
Bob Smith 11 minutes ago
I'm sort of surprised that this wasn't already on the law books. Many cities have had this for years.
Sign in to comment