Back-to-back armed home-invasion robberies reported overnight; police suspect link to drug activity

Lawrence police are investigating two back-to-back armed home-invasion robberies reported late Tuesday night, which they believe are related and stem from drug activity.

The first robbery was reported about 11:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Sixth Street, though it occurred about 20 minutes earlier, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email on Wednesday.

Two men reportedly entered the apartment wearing masks and brandishing a handgun, and stole personal property from the victims, Smith said.

The second robbery was reported about 11:09 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ousdahl Road, Smith said.

Again, two masked men reportedly entered the apartment and robbed the victims of several items, Smith said. He said a handgun was used in the Ousdahl Road robbery as well.

Smith said no injuries were reported in either case.

Police believe the robberies are related and that both are also “related to drug activity,” Smith said.

He said Wednesday that no suspects had been arrested in connection with the robberies.

