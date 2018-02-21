Another round of winter weather could make for slick commute Thursday

A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain expected overnight could make Thursday’s morning commute dicey.

Douglas County is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday due to the expected conditions, according to the National Weather Service's Topeka bureau.

The weather service's forecast calls for snow and freezing rain to begin late Wednesday night and to transition to light freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Snow accumulations from the storm are expected to be between 1 and 2 inches, and ice accumulations are forecast at less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s overnight, with the chance of precipitation near 100 percent, the weather service said.

Thursday morning, freezing drizzle is expected throughout the morning and afternoon, with additional accumulations less than a quarter inch, according to the weather service.

Plowing crews in Lawrence are prepared to work overnight to treat and plow city streets, the city said in a news release. For snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, the city typically plows only primary streets, but residential streets are treated for ice, the release said.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.