Freezing rain likely until noon; tree damage possible; traffic accidents reported

Freezing rain is expected until noon, but drizzle is likely to take its place in the afternoon, according to the latest information from the National Weather Service.

All of Douglas County remains in an ice storm warning until 3 p.m., according to the latest update from the Topeka office of the National Weather Service. The weather service estimates freezing rain will continue until noon, with accumulations of up to one-third of an inch possible.

The weather service also warns of increasing winds of up to 20 miles per hour. Those winds are likely to cause tree limbs covered in ice to break. Those conditions could lead to power outages in the area.

Drizzle is expected for the area between noon and 3 p.m.

The ice storm warning covers the areas of Douglas, Osage, Franklin, Anderson and Coffey counties.

Lawrence police had responded to four traffic accidents by 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

Police cautioned against driving. "However, if motorists choose to drive, they should slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination," Rhoads said. "Make sure headlights are on to increase visibility to other motorists, and as always buckle up for safety."

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.