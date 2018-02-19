With murder case pending against him, Eudora man also facing civil lawsuit by victim’s family

As a high-stakes criminal case against him approaches trial, murder defendant Danny Queen also is being sued by the family of the man he allegedly shot and killed outside a Eudora bar last summer.

Alleging that Queen “willfully and maliciously” shot his son, resulting in his son's death, Scott Hopson of Eudora is seeking damages in excess of $75,000 from Queen, according to the civil lawsuit in Douglas County District Court.

“Plaintiff's damages are in the form of medical bills, pain and suffering, mental anguish, bereavement, loss of society, companionship, comfort and protection and reasonable funeral expenses and other damages,” Hopson’s lawsuit says.

Hopson, a former mayor of Eudora, is listed as plaintiff in the lawsuit, both as administrator of his late son Bo Hopson’s estate, and individually and on behalf of his son’s heirs.



In his answer to the lawsuit, Queen, 36, of Eudora, denied all the allegations other than that his current address is, in fact, the Douglas County jail.

The civil suit was filed Oct. 27, 2017, a few days after Queen’s preliminary hearing in the murder case and a few days before his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty.

But the civil matter remains in a holding pattern with a conference set for May, after Queen’s jury trial should be over.

Scott Hopson and his attorney, Timothy Pringle, declined to comment, saying they did not want to interfere with the pending criminal proceedings.

Pringle said there was a reason he filed the civil lawsuit prior to the resolution of the criminal case, but he did not want to elaborate on that at this time.

Queen, so far, has no attorney in the civil matter.

His jury trial in the murder case is scheduled for April 2 through April 6. A hearing for the judge to hear attorneys’ motions in the case is coming up on Friday, Feb. 23.

The shooting that killed Bo Hopson, 32, of Eudora, happened shortly after 1 a.m. June 24, 2017, outside D-Dubs Bar and Grill, 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora. The injured Hopson was taken to the University of Kansas hospital, where he died on June 25.

Queen is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Hopson’s death and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly pointing his gun at two other men and pulling the trigger, though the gun reportedly misfired.

According to witnesses’ testimony, previously reported by the Journal-World, Queen had been asked to leave the bar after making lewd comments to a woman, then tussled with the woman’s husband on the way out.

Queen was lying down outside the bar — where Hopson was watching him and offered to call someone to take him home — when Queen pulled a gun from his pocket, shot Hopson twice and then tried to shoot the two other men, witnesses said.

Queen remains jailed on $1 million bond in the murder case.

