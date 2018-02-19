Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 19, 2018

Marriages

Joshua Alexis Stevens, 44, Lawrence, and Carolyn Alyson Wessinger, 37, Lawrence.

Chase Lee Vandevelde, 26 Eudora, and Jordan Renee Lutz, 23, Eudora.

Jerald Wayne Nelson, 67, Topeka, and Catherine Sue Schneider, 63, Lawrence.

Nicholas Heath Dodge, 30, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jocelyn Faye Golden, 29, Des Moines, Iowa.

Lance Alan Valigura, 47, Lawrence, and Dela Cruz Geron Hazel, 45, Lawrence.

Justin Hon, 20, Lawrence, and Olivia Falk, 19, Lawrence.

Gustavo Lopez, 22, Lawrence, and Monica J. Barrientos, 21, Lawrence.

Jeran Cole Sharp, 21, McClouth, and Kelly Ann Post, 22, McClouth.

William D. Mooney, 41, Lawrence, and Toni Martin, 40, Lawrence.

Russell D. Whitney, 26, Lawrence, and Alexis B. Coutts, 26, Lawrence.

Adams G. Douglas, 35, Ottawa, and Marissa Marie Lee, 25, Lawrence.

Divorces

Jason Christopher Harrington, 46, Fayetteville, Ark., and Delisa Lynnette Phillips-Harrington, 42, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Thomas Terrell, 61, Lawrence, and Michelle Terrell, 55, Lawrence.

Joela Marie Creviston, 68, Topeka, and Theresa Dell Packard, 70, Topeka.

Darlene T. Hughes, 49, Lawrence, and Nathan A. Hughes, 55, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Douglas Scott Ratliff Sr. and Christine Doris Young-Ratliff, 1508 Pinewood Drive, Lawrence.

Rachel Elizabeth Warkins, 851 East 661 Diagonal Road, Lawrence.

Adam Joseph Asbury, 2415 Surrey Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Feb. 22

Kyle Rockhold, 324 Birch Lane, Lawrence. Judgment: $96,584.

March 15

Bonita Yoder, 1128 New York St., Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

