Ice-glazed roadways possible in Lawrence area during Tuesday commute

Lawrence residents might have to cope with a thin glaze of ice on roadways during their Tuesday morning commutes.

Bill Gargan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said the worst of the freezing rain and drizzle is expected to fall north and west of a line from Manhattan to Hiawatha. However, it's possible the Lawrence area could see a bit of ice between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“There could be a brief period of freezing rain or drizzle if the moisture sticks around before the cold front comes through,” he said.

Another chance for freezing rain or drizzle in the Lawrence area will come Wednesday night, Gargan said. After that, temperatures should warm with highs in the 40s forecast for Thursday and Friday and the 50s for Saturday. Skies will likely remain overcast, with a chance for snow Friday night and rain on Saturday.

