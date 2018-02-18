Douglas County Emergency Management schedules severe weather informational meetings

Douglas County Emergency Management will give the public two opportunities to learn more about severe weather in the coming weeks as the spring thunderstorm season gets underway.

First up will be the 18th annual Severe Weather Symposium from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 200 McDonald Drive. The day is designed to provide instruction on advanced storm development, spotter safety and the importance of spotter reports. Presentations will include storm videos, case studies of recent tornadoes, expert presenters and panel discussions.

There is a $20 fee for the symposium, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. Registration is available online at bit.ly/DgCoSymposium or on the Facebook page at facebook.com/DCEMSevereWeatherSymposium.

Emergency Management will also offer a free Weather 101 course from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St. The course will provide information on severe storm development, identification of important storm features and safety and preparation tips.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.