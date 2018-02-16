Impostors are scamming utility customers, threatening to shut off electricity, Westar warns

TOPEKA – Westar Energy is alerting customers that impostors who are claiming to work for the company are threatening to disconnect service and are asking for prepaid cards as payment, according to a news release Friday from the utility.

Several customers have contacted Westar Energy’s Customer Relations Center after receiving suspicious phone calls.

Some of the impostors are very convincing, according to Westar. They may use websites that allow them to manipulate caller ID, making the call appear to come from Westar. In some cases, callers may even provide information like an amount due on a bill, which makes them sound credible.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency to get customers to act quickly rather than allowing them time to check their account,” Gina Penzig, media relations manager for Westar, said in the release.

“We will never require a pre-paid card for payment," Penzig said. "Also, we notify customers multiple times in advance if service may be interrupted for nonpayment.”

Before acting on one of these calls, Westar said, check your records to see if a recent payment has been made. If you are still unsure, call Westar at 1-800-383-1183, and check your account status.

If customers receive a suspicious visit from an individual, they should also report it to their local law enforcement agency.

