Kansas lawmakers consider ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plates

— Drivers would be able to choose a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate under proposed legislation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the state would model the plates after the Gadsden flag, which features a yellow background and hissing snake. It dates back to the Revolutionary War.

Republican Rep. Blake Carpenter, of Derby, is among the more than 30 sponsors. The flag has been popularized in recent years by the Tea Party movement, although Carpenter says it's not intended to be associated with the political movement.

Carpenter says he finds the "historical context" appealing. American colonists liked the rattlesnake, which symbolized their willingness to strike back if provoked. Several states have their own version of the plates.

Kansas lawmakers also are seeking "Choose Life" and Special Olympics plates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.