Kansas lawmakers consider ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plates

Wichita — Drivers would be able to choose a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate under proposed legislation.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the state would model the plates after the Gadsden flag, which features a yellow background and hissing snake. It dates back to the Revolutionary War.
Republican Rep. Blake Carpenter, of Derby, is among the more than 30 sponsors. The flag has been popularized in recent years by the Tea Party movement, although Carpenter says it's not intended to be associated with the political movement.
Carpenter says he finds the "historical context" appealing. American colonists liked the rattlesnake, which symbolized their willingness to strike back if provoked. Several states have their own version of the plates.
Kansas lawmakers also are seeking "Choose Life" and Special Olympics plates.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Tim Foley 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
{sigh}
Michael Kort 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
How about a car license plate that says " The Road Rager Rides Again "........Why,........it is the Legislatures Patriotic ( or maybe idiotic ? ) Duty to create new and exciting license plates (!) which is very, very, very important ! ! !.....RIGHT ?
Yes,......if it wasn't for Kansans single handedly winning our US revolutionary War ( against France ) (?), the US might have lost the revolutionary war ?.....RIGHT ?
Well,......it is great to see that our CON....servative legislature is working hard and doing swell on some important public issues other than the unimportant ones like school finance, gun violence, mental illness, infrastructure rebuilding ? ? ?
Steve Hicks 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
This vanity plate is actually probably a good idea.
I haven't consulted the statutes, but I bet it's illegal to require belligerent libertarians (especially the "2nd Amendment rights" crowd) be branded across their forehead with some identifying words of warning. Since that's out, it's probably not worth speculating what those words should be.
But this vanity plate could be a good way to persuade armed libertarians they WANT to provide the rest of us an identifying warning.
At least we'd be warned that frowning at an incompetent driver with these plates could be risking our lives. Or that accidentally stepping on the grass where a car bearing these plates was parked might result in gunfire from a home-owner "protecting his property."
Jonathan Becker 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
How about "My Legislature is dummer [sic] than yours."
While Topeka fiddles, Kansas burns.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
What about a plate shaped like a snowflake?
A beautiful snowflake with expressive pastel blue and pink sparkles that glimmer in the night when headlights hit them.
Sign in to comment