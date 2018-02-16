13 Russian nationals, including Putin friend, charged with meddling in U.S. elections

WASHINGTON — Thirteen Russians, including a businessman close to Vladimir Putin, were charged Friday in an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through social media propaganda, aimed in part at helping Republican Donald Trump and harming the prospects of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
The federal indictment, brought by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, represents the most direct allegation to date of illegal Russian meddling during the campaign that sent Trump to the White House. It also marks the first criminal charges against Russians believed to have secretly worked to influence the outcome.
Trump claimed vindication, noting in a tweet that Russian interference efforts alleged in the indictment began in 2014 — "long before I announced that I would run for President."
"The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong — no collusion!" he tweeted. However, the Mueller investigation continues.
The collusion question, still unresolved, has been at the heart of the probe, which before Friday had produced charges against four Trump associates. The U.S. intelligence community has said the Russian government interfered to benefit Trump, including by orchestrating the hack of Democratic emails, and Mueller and his prosecutors have been assessing whether the campaign coordinated with Russia in any meddling.
The latest indictment does not focus on the hacking but instead centers on a social media effort that began in 2014 and continued past the election, with the goal of producing confusion and discontent in the American political process. Trump himself has been reluctant to acknowledge the interference.
Though the indictment lays out a vast and wide-ranging effort to sway political opinion during the presidential primaries and the bitterly contested general election, it does not allege that any American or Trump campaign associate knowingly participated. Trump campaign associates had only "unwitting" contact with Russians who posed as Americans during election season, it says.
It alleges that Russians working in concert with the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based troll farm, purchased internet advertisements in the names of Americans whose identities they had stolen, staged political rallies while posing as American political activists and paid people in the U.S. to promote or disparage candidates.
The indictment says the Internet Research Agency was funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg businessman dubbed "Putin's chef" because his restaurants and catering businesses once hosted the Kremlin leader's dinners with foreign dignitaries. The company was also funded by companies Prigozhin controlled, according to the indictment.
The intent of the meddling, the indictment says, was to "sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election."
By early-to-mid 2016, the indictment alleges, Russian efforts included supporting Trump's campaign and disparaging Democrat Clinton. The charges say that Russians also communicated with "unwitting individuals" associated with the Trump campaign and other political activists to coordinate activities.
According to the indictment, the Internet Research Agency started interfering as early as 2014 in U.S. politics, extending to the 2016 presidential election. The defendants, "posing as U.S. persons and creating false U.S. personas," operated social media groups designed to attract U.S. audiences by stealing U.S. identities and falsely claiming to be U.S. activists.
"Over time, these social media accounts became defendants' means to reach significant numbers of Americans for purposes of interfering with the U.S. political system," the indictment reads.
The defendants are charged with conspiring "to obstruct the lawful functions of the United States government through fraud and deceit," including by making expenditures in connection with the 2016 election, failing to register as foreign agents carrying out political activities and obtaining visas through false and fraudulent statements.
Some of the Russians traveled to the United States "under false pretenses" to collect intelligence, and they also used computer infrastructure based partly in the United States to hide the Russian origins of their work.
Comments
Bob Summers 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Trump is cleared.
Btw, these indicted people had NO influence on RESULTS of election.
Russian's have been meddling in American elections since the 50's.
There is even a series called "The Americans" that illustrates Russian meddling in the 70's and 80's.
Good job Mueller. You are all over it. Did you get any ideas from the TV series?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Wow. Defending Russian interference and attempts to destroy our country. What a patriot you are /sarcasm/. Sometimes I wonder if you and the other BS are a Russian trolls. What's that scene out of you window? Is it about 10pm or 11pm where you are?
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
It's pretty clear the Bobs are either on Putin's payroll or buy Russian propaganda at face value.
I like to give them the benefit of the doubt that they arn't really THAT gullible and are just getting paid to act that way.
Alex Landazuri 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
i think you need to work on your reading comprehension bob, no where in that story did it mention that trump was cleared of any wrong doing, nice try though champ...
Bob Summers 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
lol
Rosenstein clears him.
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/Russians-Indicted-US-Election-Meddling-Mueller-474309733.html
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Might want to check your glasses, Bob, because nowhere in that article does it say Trump is cleared of all possible charges.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Geoff Ermlap 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Im relieved that Bob says its all okay and been going on for decades. I feel a lot better about the russians now. However, next, Mueller will tell us what americans they were associated (colluded) with. Trump da dump dump Trump
Thomas Bryce Jr. 56 minutes ago
I agree, these indictments set the stage for the Next Act. Nowhere was it stated that Trump and his Staff are vindicated. The investigation continues.
Harlan Hobbs 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
The Russian efforts in connection with the indictments started in 2014, a year before Donald Trump even announced for the presidency. Also, Rosenstein made it clear that there is not any evidence that the elections were actually tainted, only that the Russians tried.
As Bob says, the Russians have interfered in our country since before World War II, and they expanded their efforts during the Cold War. Remember, they are the ones who said "We will bury you", and "we will do it from within."
Nothing new here, plus it started under Obama's watch, and he did nothing about it. When all is said and done, it will be proven that the only collusion that occurred in the elections was between the Obama administration, the Clinton campaign, the Clinton Foundation, and the Russians. Just say tuned.
You can go back to sleep, Dorothy!
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 1 minute ago
It doesn't matter if the election would have been any different. I"m celebrating these jerks being indicted. I'm asking what is being done to prevent Russia from doing this again. Conservatives are all "Oh well, no big deal. Happens all the time." Personally, I love these guys were indicted, thank you, Mueller and Rosenstein.
And again, blaming Obama. So predictable. You don't think they aren't going to try again? Have you ever gone over to the Facebook pages of CNN? Most people can tell if they are trolls, because they will say some hateful things, then ghost, and they also have such fake names. When you blame Obama, instead of these Russian jerks, you are doing exactly what they want
These trolls get people riled up on social media, then sit back and watch us tear our own country apart. Did you read this story?
http://www.kansascity.com/news/local/article200011139.html
Or this one?
http://www.businessinsider.com/russia-trolls-senate-intelligence-committee-hearing-2017-11
Or,
http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-41853131
Geoff Ermlap 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
WOW harlan. One step closer to trump than ever and you have magically returned to the old standby that its clintons and obama faults. When trumps campaign is tied to it Im sure you will have a magical explanation why its clinton and obamas fault. cant wait
Gary Pomeroy 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
I find the moral outrage interesting (and selective) that another country would attempt to interfere in our elections, considering our past history of interfering in other countries elections. For one small example, look at the US history in Central America, and the creation of Panama, which was assisted by US gunboats to keep the Venezuelan's away (what is now Panama was part of Venezuela).
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
The outrage isn't that they tried to interfere...it's that they did and the administration pretends it didn't even happen.
Even if Trump and every member of his campaign is 100% innocent of any collusion...Russia still successfully got the candidate they wanted elected. Further that candidate they picked has refused to enact sanctions passed with super majorities in both houses...and also has failed to take one single action to keep Russia from doing it again.
Ryan Jackson 31 minutes ago
Some call it outrage, some call it Karma. Over 80 times, the US has interfered/involved itself in other countries elections - some multiple times such as Israel. Iran, Guatemala, Russia, Haiti - yet we're outraged when it happens to us.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
These indictments get closer and closer to the big fish.
They've now established that some members of the Trump campaign had shady dealings with Russia, and locked down not only that the Russian's interfered but how.
Just a matter of time before the prime time players' indictments start dropping.
Richard Aronoff 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Some of you need to read this slowly without moving your lips.
Rod Rosenstein's official statement on the indictments said NO AMERICAN was involved in the Russian activities, that NO AMERICAN benefited from those activities and that the Russian's activities had NO EFFECT on the presidential election.
So Dorothy, exactly what part of NO AMERICANS and NO EFFECT do you not understand.
Justin Hoffman 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
You beat me to it!
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Too bad that's not true though.
From page one:
"From in or around 2014 to the present, Defendants knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other (and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury) to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016."
Key phrase being 'and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury'.
This isn't the end of the indictments anymore than Papadopoulos's were. This is just the full extent of these particular charges against these particular people.
Justin Hoffman 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Since liberals only read what they are brainwashed to read, I'll assume they did not even hear the press conference breaking down the indictment from Justice Department officials. "No American was knowingly involved in interference and no American benefited from Russian interference" --2/16/18 (This indictment signed by Robert Mueller)
What does this mean? Well, it means the left has struck out for the 700th time trying to connect Trump and Russia. It also means game over. Investigation done. Many sad liberals today.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
That's some nice spin but isn't accurate.
Here's the quote from Rosenstein you're having some reading comprehension with:
"There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a press conference on Friday.
Key word is 'this'.
Justin Hoffman 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Going to hang your hopes on Trump being indicted on the word “this”. Too funny!! Lol. Good luck.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
I'm sorry reality is causing you distress, but I was just pointing out your statement was false.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Love the Liberal fantasies.
It depends on what the definition of the word "this" is.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Yeah, those dodgy liberals and their ability to actually comprehend the meaning of words. So crazy, right?
Sam Crow 54 minutes ago
I guess it is similar to the famous statement "it depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is".
Thomas Bryce Jr. 40 minutes ago
In this instance, Rosenstein was was referring to "This Indictment" as in this one, particular indictment and there will, most likely, be other indictments. Stay tuned, Bob. The investigation continues. More indictments are likely.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
So, now will you conservatives demand that Trump enforce the sanctions that Congress passed to punish Russia. If not, why? Are you still going to defend Putin?
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-refuses-impose-new-sanctions-russia-because-threats-are-enough-794831
Justin Hoffman 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Go outside, cup your hand to your ear and you can hear the collective hum of liberals all across America screaming “Nooooooooooo”. Lol
Richard Aronoff 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Dorothy, you should stick to serving communion at the drive-thru window at Christians R Us..
Joe Blackford II 58 minutes ago
Contratry to Republican dogma, repeating FALSEHOODS doesn't make them TRUE !
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 39 minutes ago
Despite all the name calling by those who seem to love Russia, I love that Mueller is doing his job. Whether or not Trump's campaign was involved, important and scary facts are coming out about a country that does not believe in democracy trying to split our country. And yet, the BS gang, Richard, Justin, Harlan, all continue to puppet these very Russians who are trying to divide the country. I kind of hope they are being paid by the Russians, and not just really falling for the Russian crud.
Could just one of you condemn Putin and the Russians and agree that the sanctions should be put on them? Just one of you?
