Kansas head of juvenile corrections reassigned over battery allegation

— The Kansas Department of Corrections has reassigned the superintendent of the state's juvenile corrections complex after he allegedly grabbed and shoved a female worker.

The agency announced Thursday that Kyle Rohr is reassigned to the central office until his criminal case is resolved. The Topeka city prosecutor's office said Rohr has been issued a citation on a charge of battery.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Rohr is accused of twice grabbing a female employee at the Topeka juvenile complex and shoving her into a cubicle. Rohr reportedly was upset with the planning of a holiday event for incarcerated juveniles.

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers called Thursday for Rohr's firing.

The corrections department said Megan Milner, director of community-based services in the agency, would be acting superintendent of the complex.

