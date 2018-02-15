Former White House fellow enters race for Congressman Yoder’s seat

SHAWNEE — A suburban Kansas City attorney who served as a White House fellow during President Barack Obama's administration is seeking the Democratic nomination for a Kansas congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Sharice Davids, of Shawnee, announced her candidacy Thursday for the 3rd Congressional District seat. She is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and spent time working as a legal counsel on a reservation in South Dakota before her stint at the White House.

Her campaign announcement noted that if elected she would be the first female Native American to serve in Congress and the first openly gay member of the Kansas delegation.

Democrats are targeting Yoder because Hillary Clinton carried the district in the 2016 presidential race. Five other Democrats also are running.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.