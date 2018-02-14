Mother of Wichita man killed in swatting call seeks tougher laws

Wichita — The mother of a Kansas man fatally shot by police after a hoax emergency call has urged lawmakers to toughen penalties for making false calls.
Lisa Finch spoke at hearing Tuesday on a bill that would allow prosecutors to file a murder charge if someone is killed. The Wichita Eagle reports she wants the Legislature to name the bill after her son, Andrew Finch. The unarmed 28-year-old Wichita man was killed in December by police responding to a California man's call with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home.
The alleged caller has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Police critics have been calling for the officer who shot Finch to be fired and criminally charged. Some activists were thrown out of a Wichita City Council meeting Tuesday.
Michael Kort 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
This was a murder,......... caused by the swatters phone call......even if the swatter did not know the person shot dead by the police or have a reason to kill them .
Without that phone call, this whole thing would have never been...........and no one would be dead .....and no cops would be facing repercussions from a shooting death..........nothing would be in this paper, about that event ....that never happened .
Maybe the punishment needs to be based on the fact that because the swatter took the time to deside to call.....and to call a specific city.....so, was that accidental like a careless driver facing manslaughter ? ......or is the law simply interested in seeing this death as the unintended consequences of a mindless prank on an unknown recipient that involved using the potentially deadly force of a police department, in a confrontational moment with an unsuspecting victum who was not prepared for that off the wall momentary encounter .
It was a sad day for the family, a sad day for the police ..........and people who do swatting need to be deterred from acting on their impulses, whether it involves causing trauma, injury or death to others,.....or simply wastes the police's time,........with more serious consequences, before the next mindless accidental death occurs, caused by some punk or punket with a cell phone .
