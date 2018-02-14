Assault rifle, more than 1,300 rounds of ammo found in arrestee’s car after pursuit in Lawrence

After an overnight car chase in Lawrence, deputies arrested the driver and found drugs, an assault rifle and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition in his car, law enforcement authorities said.
The driver, 26-year-old Vince E. Wyatt of Kansas City, Kan., was jailed on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, eluding law enforcement and distribution of narcotics, Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, in an email to the Journal-World.
According to Channel:
The incident began about 1 a.m., when a sheriff’s deputy stopped the car for a traffic violation near 26th and Iowa streets.
The deputy spotted an AR-15 rifle in the front of the vehicle near the driver, who was the only person in the car. The deputy called for backup but when additional units arrived, the driver took off.
During an approximately 5-minute pursuit, the suspect drove through several parking lots, hitting a parked vehicle and nearly striking a pedestrian. A deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention — which Channel described as using "controlled vehicle contact" to disrupt the suspect's path of travel — and successfully stopped the car near 31st Street and Ousdahl Road.
Wyatt was taken into custody, and a search of the car revealed not only the assault rifle the deputy spotted earlier, but also more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and methamphetamine, Channel said.
No one was hurt in the incident, Channel said.
Criminal charges were filed against Wyatt Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
Wyatt currently is on parole, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. His previous convictions include multiple felony burglaries in Leavenworth County, according to KDOC.
A search of his name reveals no prior criminal cases in Douglas County.
Topeka television station KSNT reported that one of its producers happened to be in the area at the time the chase ended, and captured the arrest on video. The video shared by KSNT shows the car's driver following law enforcement officers' commands to get out with his hands up and get on the ground, where he is handcuffed. The video shows another officer removing a long gun from the passenger side of the car.
Alicia Rogers KSNT: Video of arrest near 31st Street and Ousdahl Road
Comments
Justin Hoffman 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
You mean he was not supposed to legally possess a firearm but he did anyway? How dare he.
Bud Stagg 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
I'm sure he never took his gun into one of those stores with the little signs on the door, THAT would be illegal.
Sean Rudisel 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Great job DGSO!
Tom Thomson 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
"Assault rifle"? :rolleyes: I guess that gets you more views for your article...
Laura Engels 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Tom, it was an AR-15, per KSNT. If you go look up "Alicia Rogers KSNT" on Facebook, she has a video of the arrest.
Tom Thomson 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Ok....? The AR in AR-15 does not stand for assault rifle. It stands for Armalite Rifle.
Tom Thomson 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
And the KSNT article was much better worded
"they noticed an AR-15 rifle in the front of the vehicle."
Laura Engels 10 minutes ago
Tom, I wasn't agreeing or disagreeing with you - just adding that there was a more detailed description of what the gun was and a video from KSNT.
I know what AR means. But, thanks for trying.
Mike Riner 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Laura, an AR-15 is not an assault rifle. It just resembles an M-16 which IS an assault rifle.
Laura Engels 1 minute ago
I know.
http://ksnt.com/2018/02/14/video-shows-felon-found-with-ar-15-and-hundreds-of-rounds-of-ammunition/
Ginny Hedges 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Who cares what type of gun it is - he had 1300 rounds of ammunition and could have killed or injured a lot of people! That is what worried me. Thank you to the officers involved for stopping him.
Rick Masters 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Cutting through parking lots is illegal. I hope they throw the book at him.
Michael Kort 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
With 1,300 rounds in the car, I am glad that the suspect didn't deside to shot it out with the DCS and the LPD .
The DCS and the LPD actually seem to do a pretty good job of working together here in Lawrence .
Bob Summers 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
AR stands for the first manufacturer of the riffle
Armalite.
It does not mean Liberals code word "Assault Rifle" lolol
Laura Engels 0 minutes ago
I know.
http://ksnt.com/2018/02/14/video-shows-felon-found-with-ar-15-and-hundreds-of-rounds-of-ammunition/
Steve King 16 minutes ago
Right Bob. It's for hunting. Those bump stocks make duck hunting a lot of fun.
Bob Summers 8 minutes ago
You're correct. Liberals should definitely be banned from owning firearms.
Especially, owning bump stocks.
Why are Liberals not banned from owning firearms Steve?
Sign in to comment