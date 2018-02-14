Assault rifle, more than 1,300 rounds of ammo found in arrestee’s car after pursuit in Lawrence

After an overnight car chase in Lawrence, deputies arrested the driver and found drugs, an assault rifle and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition in his car, law enforcement authorities said.

The driver, 26-year-old Vince E. Wyatt of Kansas City, Kan., was jailed on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, eluding law enforcement and distribution of narcotics, Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, in an email to the Journal-World.

According to Channel:

The incident began about 1 a.m., when a sheriff’s deputy stopped the car for a traffic violation near 26th and Iowa streets.

The deputy spotted an AR-15 rifle in the front of the vehicle near the driver, who was the only person in the car. The deputy called for backup but when additional units arrived, the driver took off.

During an approximately 5-minute pursuit, the suspect drove through several parking lots, hitting a parked vehicle and nearly striking a pedestrian. A deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention — which Channel described as using "controlled vehicle contact" to disrupt the suspect's path of travel — and successfully stopped the car near 31st Street and Ousdahl Road.

Wyatt was taken into custody, and a search of the car revealed not only the assault rifle the deputy spotted earlier, but also more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and methamphetamine, Channel said.

No one was hurt in the incident, Channel said.

Criminal charges were filed against Wyatt Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Wyatt currently is on parole, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. His previous convictions include multiple felony burglaries in Leavenworth County, according to KDOC.

A search of his name reveals no prior criminal cases in Douglas County.

Topeka television station KSNT reported that one of its producers happened to be in the area at the time the chase ended, and captured the arrest on video. The video shared by KSNT shows the car's driver following law enforcement officers' commands to get out with his hands up and get on the ground, where he is handcuffed. The video shows another officer removing a long gun from the passenger side of the car.

Alicia Rogers KSNT: Video of arrest near 31st Street and Ousdahl Road

