Lawsuit claims sexual misconduct culture among police in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — A woman in southeast Kansas is accusing a city, its police chief and a former police officer of failing to protect her from a sexual assault.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the lawsuit filed Monday accuses the city of Pittsburg of tolerating an atmosphere of sexual misconduct and undue familiarity within its police department.

The lawsuit says 22-year-old Jesse Edward Loren Davis arrested the woman in August after a domestic disturbance and asked her to flash him and allow him to inappropriately touch her. She alleges she agreed to his advances out of fear.

The lawsuit also alleges that Davis patrolled the city and transported detainees despite not being fully certified.

Davis has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.

City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit but say their priority is citizens' safety.

