Smoke reported in downtown Lawrence building was from overheated HVAC motor, firefighters say

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a downtown Lawrence building Tuesday morning, but they determined there was no fire, only an overheated climate control unit.

Crews were dispatched just after 10:15 a.m. to a possible structure fire at 719 Massachusetts St., specifically the second-floor office space in the building that houses the Mass St. Fish House & Raw Bar, said Capt. Pat Karlin of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

Firefighters determined the haze seen in the building was coming from not a fire but an overheated HVAC motor, Karlin said. He said crews shut off power to the unit, and the building owner arranged for repairs.

No one was injured, and firefighters cleared the scene about 11:30 a.m.

Business at Mass St. Fish House, which wasn’t scheduled to open until 3 p.m., was not affected.

