Lawrence City Commission to review details of new medical facility

At its work session Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will hear more about Lawrence Memorial Hospital’s plans to build a 200,000-square-foot medical facility on the northwestern edge of Lawrence.

The commission received an economic incentives application from LMH last week requesting that the city issue up to $65 million in hospital revenue bonds to finance the project. At the work session, the commission will receive a presentation that will provide details about the facility and project timeline.

The hospital’s application for the bonds states that the services offered at the new medical facility are expected to meet the existing and long-term health needs as Lawrence grows and attract patients from throughout the region.

“This facility will enhance the ability of the Lawrence medical community to attract and retain physicians and other providers to our community,” the application states. “This is a vital strategy for addressing future forecasts of a significant gap between physician needs in our community and the supply to meet those needs.”

The new facility will be built on a 20-acre site northeast of the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and West Sixth Street, according to the application. The area is just south of Rock Chalk Park. The hospital expects the project will create 15-30 new jobs with salaries ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 per year.

In September, the hospital and Lawrence-based OrthoKansas announced they have signed an “affiliation agreement” that will allow the two businesses to build the state-of-the-art orthopedic facility somewhere in west Lawrence. At that time, an exact site hadn’t been determined.

In addition to the new building, the funds will be used to make improvements to the hospital’s main site in northern Lawrence, as well as make improvements to the medical building located at 1112 W. Sixth St, according to the application.

The new medical center is expected to be complete in late 2019 or early 2020, according to the application.

LMH is a municipal hospital and is run by a board of trustees. Members of the board are appointed by the mayor and subject to City Commission approval.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.