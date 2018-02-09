Baby sitter pleads guilty to producing child pornography, let man make videos of sleeping 7-year-old

WICHITA – A Wichita woman pleaded guilty Friday to producing child pornography while she was baby-sitting a 7-year-old girl in her home, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Stefanie Larsen, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. In her plea, she admitted that she allowed a man to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of the sleeping child. When the child awoke and cried out, Larsen told her she had just had a bad dream, according to the news release. The man paid Larsen to let him make the videos.

Sentencing is set for April 25. Both parties agreed to recommend a sentence of 17.5 years.

