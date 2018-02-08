Triple homicide preliminary hearing Day 3: Cameras show shootings unfold on Massachusetts Street

Public and police surveillance video was the focus of Thursday morning’s testimony during the preliminary hearing in the Massachusetts Street triple-murder case.

Lawrence Police Detective Dean Brown narrated a compilation of video footage from the area of 11th and Massachusetts streets the night three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded at bar-closing time. Evidence also included video from the police car stop of the three defendants less than 15 minutes after the shootings.

Defense attorneys for the three men charged in connection with the crimes repeatedly objected to the images and to Brown describing them. The three defendants are allegedly pictured in videos from the scene but are small and blurry in most shots.

Judge Sally Pokorny overruled most of those objections and allowed viewing and testimony to go on.

“It’s not like watching a movie,” Pokorny said of the images. “They’re dark, they’re grainy, some are far away, and any aid to the court is appreciated.”

Thursday was the third day of a joint preliminary hearing for three men charged in connection with the incident, in which gunfire left three dead and two others wounded about 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1 at the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets.

At the conclusion of the hearing, which is set to continue for a fourth day Friday afternoon, Pokorny will determine whether there’s probable cause to order the defendants to stand trial.

About 30 people, including relatives and friends of both the defendants and the deceased, attended the hearing, fewer than were at previous hearings.

Videos presented included traffic cameras at 11th and Massachusetts streets, police dashcam video from a patrol vehicle parked across the street and public cameras at the nearby community center and Vermont Towers on West 11th Street.

Videos show a black SUV police identified as the suspects’ vehicle pulling into a parking lot by Vermont Towers about 1:10 a.m.

A traffic camera and dashcam captured dozens of people milling around the intersection, then what appears to be muzzle flashes at the corner of 11th and Massachusetts. Then people running away in all directions from those flashes and a police officer rushing toward them, hand on his gun.

Videos also show a small group of men running back to the parking lot wearing clothing consistent with clothing the defendants wore during dashcam video from a traffic stop less than 15 minutes later, where all three defendants were searched, identified and then let go.

Detective Brown’s testimony included descriptions of enhanced videos and images police used to link images of the defendants from the traffic stop with images at the crime scene.

The first two days of the preliminary hearing, on Jan. 11 and Jan. 19, revealed that a fistfight and the ensuing gunfire involved more than a dozen young men from Topeka who knew each other — and some of them had histories together stemming from past violence and social or family connections in Topeka.

According to previous testimony by several of those men and Lawrence police officers:

The three defendants and two other friends from Topeka drove to downtown Lawrence. Hanging out on the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts streets, outside the Watkins Museum of History, the group encountered a number of people they knew from Topeka.

An encounter between members of the two groups turned into a brawl, then close to 20 gunshots were fired.

Though some testimony was contradictory, witnesses' statements indicated that all three defendants had guns and that at least two of them were shooting. The group ran to an SUV and headed back toward Topeka.

Two police officers stationed on foot across the street when the shooting happened tried to chase suspects but did not catch anyone at the scene. Police quickly turned their focus toward life-saving measures for the victims left bleeding on the pavement, though that was made difficult by large crowds — which some officers even described as hostile — refusing to follow orders to get out of the way.

A Lawrence police officer stopped the three defendants for a traffic infraction at the west edge of town about 10 minutes after the shooting, and after identifying and searching them, let them go.

The victims who were fatally shot were Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24, both of Topeka, and 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown, of Shawnee.

All the defendants and victims were connected in some way, either by acquaintance or blood, except for Brown. According to family and witness accounts, she was a bystander who was struck by a stray bullet.

The defendants and the charges against them are as follows:

• Anthony L. Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka is charged with one count of first-degree felony murder, for allegedly killing Brown while attempting to kill others; two counts of second-degree intentional murder in the deaths of Henderson and Dean-Rayton; and one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Tahzay Rayton.

Topeka-based attorney Jennifer Chaffee is representing Roberts. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

• Ahmad M. Rayton, 22, of Topeka, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Royelle Hunt. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is jailed on $1 million bond, and his appointed attorney is Michael Clarke.

• Dominique J. McMillon, 19, of Topeka, is charged with one count of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening Wheeler with a gun, and one count of battery, also against Wheeler.

McMillon is being held on $25,000 bond. His appointed attorney is J.C. Gilroy.

