Lawrence police arrest man after shots fired at car full of people

Lawrence police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder overnight, after he allegedly shot into a vehicle full of people that was driving on Iowa Street.

Police were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of shots being fired at a vehicle occupied by three people near the 1700 block of Iowa Street, the Lawrence Police Department said Monday morning, in a news release.

No one was injured, police said.

The incident stemmed from an altercation earlier in the night at Astro’s Billiards and Bar, 601 Kasold Drive, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

Rhoads said the victim who contacted police did so after driving away from the area where the shots were fired, and traveling to the area of Clinton Parkway and Kasold.

Rhoads said the suspect was taken to the police station for questioning before being taken to the jail.

A 46-year-old Lawrence man, Alfred D. Sanders, was arrested in connection with the incident and booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of attempted second-degree murder, police said in the news release.

Formal charges against Sanders did not yet appear in Douglas County District Court early Monday afternoon.

— The Journal-World's reporting partner, Operation 100 News Service contributed to this report.

