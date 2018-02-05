Fire destroys home of rural Eudora family, kills 7 puppies

A fire that officials say started in the chimney of a wood-burning stove has destroyed the home of a rural Eudora family and killed seven puppies.

The family of Quinton Parks reported the fire about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the home, 2352 North 1200 Road, Eudora Township Fire Department Chief Duke Verheist said. The family discovered the fire as they were returning to the house, which is about a mile southeast of Eudora, after a trip to town, he said.

On their arrival, Eudora Township firefighters found that the fire had fully engulfed the single-story wood-frame house, Verheist said. The fire, which Verheist said started in a chimney for a wood-burning stove, destroyed the house and its contents as well as seven puppies that were inside, he said. He did not have an estimate of the loss.

The Parks and their daughter declined the offer of aid from the American Red Cross and are staying with relatives instead, Verheist said.

The Eudora, Palmyra Township and Wakarusa Township fire departments provided mutual aid, Verheist said, and every fire department in the county provided water tankers to help fight the fire.

