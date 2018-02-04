Senior tennis class to start a second session

The Jayhawk Tennis Center is offering a second five-week session of active tennis classes for seniors, aimed at beginners and those who are returning to the game.
The $65 fee includes five hourlong sessions of tennis lessons with a pro. They’ll provide the racquets and free treats after each class. Classes are 10:30-11:30 on Friday mornings beginning Feb. 9 at JTC, 233 Rock Chalk Lane.
Call the center at 785-749-3200 by Wednesday, Feb. 7, and ask for Kyle to register.
