Senior tennis class to start a second session

The Jayhawk Tennis Center, 233 Rock Chalk Lane, is shown on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Photo by Mackenzie Clark. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Report

February 4, 2018

The Jayhawk Tennis Center is offering a second five-week session of active tennis classes for seniors, aimed at beginners and those who are returning to the game.

The $65 fee includes five hourlong sessions of tennis lessons with a pro. They’ll provide the racquets and free treats after each class. Classes are 10:30-11:30 on Friday mornings beginning Feb. 9 at JTC, 233 Rock Chalk Lane.

Call the center at 785-749-3200 by Wednesday, Feb. 7, and ask for Kyle to register.

