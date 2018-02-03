Lawrence police say 1 arrested in largely peaceful flag protest

Lawrence police report that one arrest was made and one citation issued in what they described as a "largely non-violent" protest Saturday in downtown Lawrence.
The protest by a "Defend the Flag" group — some of them carried Confederate flags down Massachusetts Street — was reportedly in response to a "Drag the Flag" protest that had allegedly been scheduled for late Saturday morning. The "Drag the Flag" event was to protest a variety of perceived injustices by dragging the American flag on the ground. However, the "Drag the Flag" event never occurred, police said. And it was never clear who the organizers of that event were or whether it was even intended to be a real event.
Dozens of counterprotesters in the "Defend the Flag" group nevertheless marched in Lawrence. Police, on Twitter, then noted that there were also some "counter protestors to the counter protestors."
Lawrence Police Capt. Troy Squire said there were never more than 100 protesters and counterprotesters present in downtown and were "for the most part well-behaved."
"I'm very happy things went the way they did today considering it could have been very ugly," Squire told the Journal-World.
Police said they monitored the event throughout the day to ensure it remained peaceful.
The one arrest that was made was related to criminal damage to property, Squire said.
Parker John Mays, 25, of Overland Park, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property. Squire said Mays kicked a truck, climbed on top of the truck, fell off and kicked it again.
Mays was released from custody later Saturday, Squire said.
Comments
Frank A Janzen 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
Calvin Anders 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
It seems pretty obvious that the "drag the flag" event was a contrivance, made up as an excuse for the "defend the flag" idiots to race around in their trucks waving the confederate flag and being generally unpleasant. The best these guys could come up with is the silly idea that people would actually turn up to drag American flags around downtown? We should see this for what it is, a thin premise to allow racists and xenophobes to continue to normalize racist intimidation. Under the excuse of patriotism, these idiots want to make it more socially acceptable to brandish symbols of racism and firearms in a manner designed to threaten minorities and immigrants. I wonder how grass roots this effort was. Was this little bit of proto-fascist circus the idea of a couple of knuckle draggers drinking beer in a trailer? Or were they inspired by some sort of larger effort to cultivate fake liberal protests that "cross the line" and the counter protests in response?
Bob Cutler 46 minutes ago
Heres the other thing: The westborow baptist Church has been "Dragging the flag" during all of their "God Hates F@gs" protests for well over 20 years now. But these hillbilly Nutzis never raised a stink about THAT, because they fundamentally AGREE with the WBS and rev Phelps. A few of them got upset when Phelps started protesting funerals of soldiers, but only because he was calling them"F@GS", not because of any flag issues.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
There are some computer savvy people who are trying to hunt down who posted the "Drag a Flag" post. It looks like it was a fake post, so the Defend the Flag people got trolled. I would never drag the US flag down the street, but I would drag the Confederate flag. I sure hope they find the person who posted the original Drag the Flag post. We need to out this person. A lot of the Defend the Flag people on their event site were crowing that they scared the citizens of Lawrence. NO YOU DID NOT.
kathy white 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
I am concerned that Police Cpt Troy described the Defend the Flag participants as "for the most part well-behaved." What is well behaved about coming from out of town to drive through OUR downtown with flags trying to intimidate the citizens of Lawrence? What is "well behaved" about racial slurs being shouted at passersby and telling POC to go "home"? This is NOT well behaved and I certainly hope the good people of Lawrence will stand up against this sort of intimidation and poor behavior.
Clark Coan 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
For some, the flag is a symbol of freedom and liberty, our common home and all values we hold dear. For others it symbolizes oppression and imperialism. In 1989 the US Supreme Court ruled that burning the flag is protected speech under the First Amendment.
The Confederate flag today symbolizes racial hatred and white supremacy. Nothing wrong with burning that flag.
Richard Crank 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
I agree completely. But having had what I am sure were death threats against both my canine companion and myself by someone displaying a Confederate flag in his window, I fear that, in our current political and social environment, burning such a flag could get one killed. I still can't believe it ... even though I heard the threats with my own ears (and recorded the threat against me).
Michael Kort 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
This reminds me of the overnight stenciling of spay painted Donald Trump pictures a few months back, with the Make America Great logo on them, high up on buildings downtown................that somehow (?) got blamed on supposedly anti trump vandalizing artists ? ? ?
This is just like the next right wing scam like the Hillarie's Pizza Parlor Full Of Child Sex Slaves ..........next thing you know, they will be vandalizing a few churches..........well, gee ? ..........they already done that one !
And what is with people coming here from out of town to damage other people's trucks ? ? ?
Great Distraction from the fact that Trump only wants to federally fund 2/15 ths of his infrastructure program with Federal Dollars and the rest can be taxed out in state and local government..........Trump is too cowardly to sugguested a raise in the gas tax to fund his highway part of the infrastructure program which frankly is a joke at even 1.5 Trillion vs the real cost that this country needs to spend to rebuild the obvious highway infrastructure needed to be rebuilt .
Hudson Luce 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
The "Drag the Flag" event came from this post on Reddit, an Internet blog on which Alt-Right trolls abound: https://www.reddit.com/r/CringeAnarchy/comments/7ujz8m/drag_the_flag_march_this_saturday/ with the Facebook event page graphic: https://i.redditmedia.com/VjbA-yK_KO2rvXUx6pFSHKses8bocOFNt7k0rP-UmIA.jpg
So it looks like someone far, far away decided to cause some trouble or even stir up a riot just for fun. If you look at the rest of the "CringeAnarchy" Reddit, there's similar nonsense - only this time it got taken seriously, people got hurt, and arrests were made.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
And no one has ever heard of this "CringeAnarchy" and you can't see who posted this, because of the stupid internet. How do we know it wasn't one of your group who posted it to have an excuse to harass people in Lawrence?
I went to "Defend the Flag" event facebook page. First they said that there were no Confederate flags. Then when they posted a photo of one on a truck, they said, well none of the marchers had them. I would like to post the video here to prove they lied again, but they were using so many obscenities, it would be knocked off. I'll try and get a bleeped version.
Also they said they didn't have megaphones, but there are plenty of witnesses otherwise. So all this lying about what their group did, just leads me to the conclusion that they posted the drag the flag lie too. They thought they could come to Lawrence and make people cower, but it's not going to work. They just scared people with children away, because of all their obscenities.
Hudson Luce 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Uh, "Defend the Flag" isn't my group, and all you have to do is to click on the first link in my post, and you can see the troll post which kicked this whole thing off. There's an attribution line: "submitted 2 days ago by ktam1212" and you can click on ktam1212 and see what they've posted. It's alt-right trollery.
Frank A Janzen 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
"This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement." I guess we can't criticize the Journal-World in our comments.
Ken Easthouse 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
I wouldn't call it completely peaceful. There is video circling around of a man waving a traitor flag around, then grabbing and snapping a flag pole from a counter protester out of a vehicle. Police were on it pretty quickly, but I would have liked to see charges.
Also, we can't really fool ourselves into thinking these were all out of towners. I know there were a handful of people from out of town driving their trucks up and down Mass St., revving their engines as they passed any counter protesters. Many of them, however, were in DG county tagged vehicles. We may like to think of ourselves as a progressive community, but we have some work to do in our own yard.
Steve King 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Really confusing because the flag pulled from the truck was a black and red flag. The flag of anarchists.
Bob Cutler 50 minutes ago
Many of these defend the flag protesters where organized by the owner of Hog Hollow saloon, a crappy BBQ dump out by Ozakie run by a drug addicted bully named Clay Mead. He is known in his circles as a white supremacist alt/right hot head. Hog hollar has hosted "2nd amendment" rallies where Ted Nugent was advertised to play, but instead only gave one of his howling drooling idiot speeches, and Clay Mead refused to refund ticket prices to the people he had duped into thinking it was a concert. At the same event alt/right vote-rigging nut Kris Kobach gave speeches riling up the redneck klan, all of whom showed up armed to the teeth (Or tooth), yet somehow still complaining that they were being oppressed. If you want to eat average BBQ served to you by meth-eaten raunchy nasty and rude waitresses and have to listen to rednecks telling anti-Gay and racist jokes, THATS the place to go.
If you look at the Hog Hollar facebook page you will see Mead and others crowing about organizing this event. But when asked, Mead will suddenly turn faces and claim that he has "Blacks and homosexuals" in his restaurant as if that somehow excuses his blatant racism.
He thinks he is a big time music promoter. But the fact is he is clueless buffoon. I would suggest that Lawrence bands and musicians avoid playing at his place.
Diana Lee 14 minutes ago
For the police chief to call it peaceful when racists paraded around with their hate symbols in an effort to intimidate minorities is disturbing and wrong headed. Clearly they have the First Amendment right to carry those symbols. But I’m disappointed to hear law enforcement display such a fluppant attitude. The entire point of ghose symbols is to spread fear and intimidation. We must never overlook this.
Diana Lee 8 minutes ago
Ack, please excuse my typos. That’s what I get for commenting at this time of the night!
