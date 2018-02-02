Topeka ordinance to raise tobacco-buying age to 21 stalls

Topeka — An ordinance banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 has been stalled from taking effect in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Court Judge Franklin Theis is weighing legal arguments after a hearing Thursday.

The law increasing the minimum age to buy tobacco products was slated to take effect last month. But two businesses, The Vape Bar and Puffs ‘n’ Stuff, sued, asking for a temporary injunction.

Attorney R.E. “Tuck” Duncan says state lawmakers should be the ultimate authority on such laws.

At least 17 cities or counties in Kansas have so-called “Tobacco 21” ordinances. Several state legislatures also have passed laws.

Theis ordered attorneys on both sides to file additional briefs by next week, but didn’t indicate when he would rule.

