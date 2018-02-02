Over objections of law enforcement, Trump declassifies and House releases controversial partisan memo on Russia probe

WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.
The memo, prepared by Republicans on the House intelligence committee, says there was "a troubling breakdown of legal processes" in the Russia investigation.
President Donald Trump, who advocated for the memo's release over the fierce objections of the Justice Department and the FBI, told reporters the document shows "a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
"I think it's terrible," Trump said. "You want to know the truth. I think it's a disgrace. What's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace."
The memo, which the FBI has said is inaccurate and missing critical context, asserts that current and former FBI and Justice Department leaders signed off on a surveillance warrant to monitor communications of a former Trump campaign associate.
The document also asserts that opposition research, conducted by a British spy and funded in part by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign, formed a critical basis for the allegations contained in the warrant application.
They say that research should not have been a basis for the warrant because it contains unproven allegations.
The release of the memo is likely to further divide Trump and his FBI and Justice Department leaders, and the president lashed out anew on Friday morning on Twitter. He has supported the memo release in apparent hopes that it could help undermine the probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, which he has called a "witch hunt."
"The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!" Trump tweeted.
The tweet came as U.S. news coverage was dominated by reports that the FBI and the Justice Department had objected strenuously to the memo's release. Earlier this week, the FBI declared it had "grave concerns" about its accuracy.
Trump's tweet and his approval of the memo release set up a clash with the man he picked to lead the FBI, Christopher Wray, after firing James Comey as agency director. It also seemed at odds with House Speaker Paul Ryan who said a day earlier "this memo is not an indictment of the FBI or the Department of Justice."
Democrats say the memo cherry-picks intelligence in an effort to smear law enforcement investigating whether Trump associates collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election.
"This is designed to impugn the credibility of the FBI, to undermine the investigation, to give the president additional fodder to attack the investigation. And it's a tremendous disservice to the American people," Rep. Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS "This Morning."
The document was written by GOP lawmakers as part of an effort to reveal what Republicans say are surveillance abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department early in Russia investigation, before special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take it over.
White House officials say Trump intends to clear the way for publication of the memo. One White House official said Congress would probably be informed of Trump's decision Friday, adding that the president was "OK" with its release. A second White House official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but the precise method for making it public was still being figured out. The officials were not authorized to be quoted about private deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The House intelligence panel voted along party lines Monday to put the memo out, giving Trump five days to reject the release under committee rules. But Trump also has the power to declassify the document himself and either release it or hand it to Congress to release. One of the White House officials said the memo would be in "Congress' hands" after Trump declassified it and there were unlikely to be any redactions to the document.
Senior FBI officials, including Wray, have also made direct appeals to the White House, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent.
Democrats on the intelligence panel made a last-ditch effort Wednesday evening to stop the release, saying the memo had been "secretly altered" by the Republicans who wrote it. In a letter to the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Schiff wrote that committee Democrats had discovered changes that were made after the vote Monday.
"The White House has therefore been reviewing a document since Monday night that the committee never approved for public release," Schiff said in the letter.
Schiff asked Nunes for another vote on the memo, but Republicans didn't appear to waver. Nunes spokesman Jack Langer said the committee vote was "procedurally sound."
"To suggest otherwise is a bizarre distraction from the abuses detailed in the memo, which the public will hopefully soon be able to read for themselves," Langer said.
This all comes as special counsel Mueller is investigating whether the Trump campaign improperly coordinated with Russia and whether Trump sought to obstruct the inquiry by, among other actions, firing Comey. Republicans have intensified their pressure on the Justice Department as Mueller's probe has moved closer to Trump's inner circle.
Trump has been telling confidants in recent days that he believes the document will validate his concerns that the FBI and Justice Department conspired against him, according to one outside adviser familiar with those conversations but not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions.
The president also has told allies that he believes the memo bolsters his claim that accusations of collusion between his campaign and Russian officials are false and part of a conspiracy to discredit his election.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are pressing House Speaker Paul Ryan to stop the release.
Comey weighed in on Twitter as well: "All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy."
Comments
Paul Youk 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
More abominable nonsense, just a contrived pretext to fire Rosenstein, so Trump can put in a lackey who will fire Mueller. We're waayyyyy past Watergate, this is not only Obstruction of Justice at a level we've never seen, we're also basically in a constitutional crisis.
RemoveNunes #ProtectMueller
Paul Youk 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Ask yourself, if Trump is innocent and not Putin's asset, why is he ignoring the law and 517-5 combined House and Senate vote for Russian sanctions, while working over times with this Nunes lackey to set up another round of Obstructing the FBI?
The answer is simple: He is guilty as sin.
Steve Jacob 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Still not sure what Trump did, but even UN Ambassador Haley has said Russia meddled with our election, and should be sanctions.
Marc Wilborn 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Let me summarize it for you.
The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the intial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.
Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.
The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications.
DOJ official Bruce Ohr met with Steele beginning in the summer of 2016 and relayed to DOJ information about Steele's bias. Steele told Ohr that he, Steele, was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected president and was passionate about him not becoming president.
Lastly, FBI leaked information to news outlets who then turned around and used these same news outlets as corroborating evidence for the Steele dossier.
No dossier, no special counsel.
Joe Blackford II 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
OK, but you failed to mention your falsehood ("No dossier, no special counsel") was NOT found to be the case.
"The memo does not appear to allege any violation of federal law. The memo also does not claim the Russia investigation was started with the dossier."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nunes-memo-declassified-today-gop-despite-fbi-warnings-grave-concern-live-updates/
Marc Wilborn 2 hours ago
"The memo does not appear to allege any violation of federal law. The memo also does not claim the Russia investigation was started with the dossier."
That's really grand. Lying to get a FISA warrant is probably more than a crime.
Paul Youk 23 minutes ago
You are wrong, twice.
First,"No dossier, no special counsel" is wrong--even the Nunes memo directly corroborates that information from Papadopoulos triggered the FBI investigation. That information came from a top Australian diplomat--the person that Papadopoulos drunkenly spilled his guts too.
Second, dead wrong on Steele and his 'bias'. Steele was working for Fusion GPS, and had no idea who hired Fusion. The layer of separation was standard operating procedure, because it produces better, more accurate intelligence and helps to prevent any potential conflicts of interest. Also, Nunes memo is intentionally misrepresenting the facts in allegeding a pro-DNC bias behind Steele dossier; Fusion GPS were originally hired by Republicans conducting opposition research on Trump--the bulk of incriminating evidence was gathered while Republicans were paying for the research.
Fusion GPS only wanted--and received--straight-forward, honest, professionally gathered intelligence, the bulk of which was fundamentally accurate. Steele's dossier is a big problem for Trump because the crimes, 'kompromat' and conflicts of interests it describes are true, and Trump has done nothing but commit additional crimes and obstructions in trying to obscure these facts and the ability of the Russian investigation to independently operate.
Paul Youk 13 minutes ago
by Paul Youk
Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Trump will do anything, say anything and connive anything to deflect his family's and other cohorts activity with the Russians in his attempts to attack the campaign of Hillary Clinton.
His guilt in this outrageous attempt is glaring, his part in this attempt is obvious.
Too bad.............It seems that you cannot be impeached, in the minds of his right wing crazies, for being a liar, a criminal, and a jerk.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
The venerable Liberal Washington Post says,
The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/clinton-campaign-dnc-paid-for-research-that-led-to-russia-dossier/2017/10/24/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7-a908-a3470754bbb9_story.html?utm_term=.48294c96f9f7
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-24/wapo-dnc-clinton-campaign-financed-infamous-trump-dossier
Richard Aronoff 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Some of you need to become familiar with the law surrounding the collection of evidence and its admissibility in a court of law. If the points in the memo, based on documents turned over to the House committee and sworn testimony before the committee are true, this situation is worse than anyone thought before the memo release.
If HRC had been elected, we would never know that any of this had happened. Right up until the early evening of election day, all of the polls and pundits said she was going to win.
What I find most amazing is that the same newspaper that published the Pentagon Papers against the government's wishes, wrote an editorial calling for prior restraint of this memo. Prior restraint was declared unconstitutional in 1931 (Near v. Minnesota)
Steve Jacob 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
"We are doing Putin's job for him" John McCain
Bob Smith 49 minutes ago
Drain the swamp.
Thomas Bryce Jr. 44 minutes ago
Is it a coincidence that the Dow has fallen 600 points today and may fall farther? This just in from a few minutes ago. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/02/the-dow-is-tanking-but-why-havent-the-markets-been-halted.html?yptr=yahoo
