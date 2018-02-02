High school coach dies in fiery crash in central Kansas

HAVEN, Kan. — Authorities say an assistant high school basketball coach was killed in a fiery central Kansas crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 51-year-old David Chamberlain Jr., of Haven, died early Thursday when his car rear-ended a motor home on Interstate 135 in McPherson County. The Hutchinson News reports that his car went into a ditch and through a fence after the collision. The car came to rest in a field where it caught fire. The driver of the motor home wasn't hurt.

Chamberlain coached at Haven High School, which was providing grief counselors for students.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.