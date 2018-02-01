Kansas House rejects effort to repeal concealed-carry on college campuses

— The Kansas House on Thursday defeated an effort to repeal a law that mandates that public colleges and universities in the state allow people to carry concealed firearms in most facilities.

Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, offered that repeal amendment onto another gun-related bill. But her amendment failed on a 53-69 vote.

Last year, a law took effect mandating that most government-owned buildings in Kansas allow people to carry concealed firearms unless there is adequate security in the building to prevent anyone from bringing in a weapon.

During the 2017 session, just before that law took effect, lawmakers passed a measure to exempt publicly owned hospitals, nursing homes and mental health facilities from the mandate. But Thursday's vote in the House was the first attempt by the full chamber to repeal the law for college campuses.

Ballard said the law is making it more difficult for the University of Kansas and other higher education institutions in the state to recruit students and faculty.

But opponents of the measure argued that people have a constitutional right to bear arms for self-protection.

The underlying bill is one that would establish reciprocity between Kansas and other states concerning concealed-carry permits. It would provide that people with valid permits from other states could legally carry concealed firearms in Kansas, as long as Kansas concealed-carry permits are honored in the other state.

Kansas stopped requiring permits, or training of any kind, in 2015. But some other states still require concealed-carry permits, and they will honor permits from other states only if those states have reciprocity laws recognizing their permits.

Currently, only people over the age of 21 who are otherwise qualified to own a firearm are allowed to carry concealed firearms in Kansas.

But in earlier debate on the reciprocity bill, Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, succeeded in adding an amendment to lower the minimum age to 18.

However, under her amendment, people over age 18 but under 21 would be required to undergo training and obtain a permit to carry concealed firearms.

