Eudora man sentenced to probation after plea deal in rape case

A Eudora man, initially charged with rape, was sentenced to probation on Monday after being convicted of lesser charges.

Phelan Ritz Navarre, 22, was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery, a felony, after a plea deal last month, Douglas County District Court Judge Kay Huff said. Huff followed requests by both the prosecutor and Ritz Navarre’s defense attorneys in sentencing him to probation, for three years.

“That is a long probation, but these are serious offenses,” Huff said.

Ritz Navarre’s underlying sentence is 32 months in prison, should he fail to complete probation, Huff said. Huff said she agreed to probation primarily because the victim, who was known to the defendant, agreed to the plea deal and the probation, along with orders for him to receive counseling and remain drug and alcohol free, among other terms.

The judge did not order Ritz Navarre to register as a sexual offender.

“I realize that I made a mistake, and I’m just trying to do my best to make up for it,” Ritz Navarre told the court.

In October 2017, Ritz Navarre was charged with one count of rape, a felony, and one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, following an incident that occurred Oct. 13 in Eudora. According to court records, he was released from jail in November after posting $25,000 bond.

Ritz Navarre said Monday that he had moved to Missouri.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office previously denied the Journal-World’s request for his jail booking photo.

