KU student charged with sexually assaulting teen, distributing drugs

A University of Kansas student has been arrested and charged with a sex crime against a teen and multiple drug crimes.

The alleged crimes occurred on the same day in September 2017 off campus, according to the charges in Douglas County District Court.

Charges against Connor Z. Claxton, 23, were filed April 20 and made public following his first appearance Friday in court, via video from the jail. Claxton was arrested Thursday at his home on Kentucky Street and remains jailed on $30,000 bond, according to court and jail records.

Claxton is charged with one count of criminal sodomy against a victim who was 15 at the time, according to the charges. He also is charged with distributing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and using a communication facility to commit drug crimes. All the counts against him are felonies.

Claxton is listed as a KU student, according to the university directory. He indicated on his application for an appointed attorney that he had worked at the KU student rec center.

At Claxton's first appearance, Judge James George appointed attorney Michael Clarke to represent him and scheduled his next court date for this week.

