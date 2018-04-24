Lawrence Home Builders showing something for all buyers in annual Spring Parade of Homes

Lawrence Home Builders Association will have its annual Spring Parade of Homes the next two weekends to show off what is on the market in the community and the latest trends in new home construction.

Bobbie Flory, LHBA executive director, said the homes and town homes will be on view from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again May 5 and May 6. There will be 14 single-family homes, four town homes and one subdivision on display.

The houses and town homes on display represent a composition of the new homes that Lawrence builders have on the market, Flory said. They have prices ranging from $189,900 to $659,900.

“We do have moderately priced homes,” she said. “Some are priced under $200,000. People say they can’t find new homes at that price point, but they are out there. People can come out and see what is packed into those houses.”

A list of the homes on view with their locations, prices and builders can found at LawrenceParade.com, Flory said. The web site has a suggested route for those wanting to visit all the homes in the free parade, but viewers are welcome to join the tour anywhere and visit as many homes as they choose.

